UAB tops Miami (OH) in Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

NASSAU, Bahamas – Reynard Ellis tackled Jalen Walker at the 1-yard line on the final play of the game to give UAB a 24-20 victory over Miami (OH) in the 2022 HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl.
Jermaine Brown Jr. scored the go-ahead touchdown for UAB on 4th-and-1 with 1:33 left in fourth quarter. Brown Jr. rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns overall.
Trea Shropshire was the game's offensive MVP after tying the Bahamas Bowl record with 183 receiving yards. Michael Fairbanks II was the defensive MVP with seven tackles, 1.5 TFL, 0.5 sack and a blocked extra point.
The win was UAB's third bowl victory in school history and the first time UAB has won back-to-back bowl games. It also marked UAB's 50th win since returning to action in 2017, which is the most of any team in Conference USA during that span. UAB finished the year at 7-6 overall is 50-26 since 2017.
On Miami's first possession, UAB forced a turnover on downs and quickly turned that into seven points. UAB's first offensive play was a 48-yard completion from Hopkins to Shropshire, and those would connect again on a 10-yard reception for an early 7-0 lead.
UAB's second drive of the game resulted in a 42-yard field goal by Matt Quinn to extend the Blazer lead to 10-0 with 3:31 left in the opening quarter.
Miami scored late in the first half on a 33-yard touchdown reception, but the extra point was blocked by Michael Fairbanks II which brought the score to 10-6 at the half.
The RedHawks took their first lead of the game with 5:44 left in the third. Following a UAB muffed punt inside its own 5-yard line. It took Miami one play to find the end zone for a 13-10 advantage.
The Blazers took the lead right back on their next possession, going 75 yards in 14 plays and capping it with a 3-yard touchdown from Brown Jr. with 13:29 remaining in the game.
Miami then came right back with a 12-play drive that took up 6:37 of the clock and converted a 3rd-and-8 for a 10-yard touchdown pass to regain a 20-17 lead with 6:52 left in the game.
UAB's defense came up big once again and gave the ball back to the offense with four minutes to go. The Blazers went 70 yards in five plays, and Brown Jr. punched it in for the 24-20 lead.
With a minute to go, Miami marched down the field, but it was Ellis who played hero by stopping the RedHawks on the final play of the game.