UAB Falls in NIT Championship Game to North Texas

UAB men's basketball (29-10, 14-6 C-USA) fell, 68-61, in the National Invitation Tournament championship game to North Texas (31-7, 16-4 C-USA). The Blazers finish the season with a program-record 29 wins and UAB's first-ever appearance in the NIT championship game.
North Texas jumped ahead early, scoring the first seven points of the game. The Mean Green led 12-4 after the first five minutes following a Tyree Eady layup.
The Blazers worked their way back into the game to cut it to three after a pair of Ledarrius Brewer free throws. However, North Texas closed the half on a 9-2 run to lead 37-27 at the half.
In the second half, the Blazers got right back of the game. KJ Buffen knocked down a pair of threes and Jordan Walker added five points over the first three minutes of the half to cut the UNT lead to 41-38.
UAB took its first lead of the night after Javian Davis scored and drew a foul for a three-point play to make it 47-45. Walker added a layup to make it 49-45, the Blazers' largest lead of the night.
North Texas led by one with six minutes to go but extended its lead to six over the next 2:30 to take control. Following that stretch, the Blazers were not able to cut it to a one-possession game. Tylor Perry hit a stepback jumper with 23 seconds on the clock to put the game away.