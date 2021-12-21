UAB expert doesn't expect another lockdown due to omicron

As we start seeing a surge in omicron cases, one big question on everyone's minds now is whether Alabama heading towards another lockdown?
Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the division of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said despite the explosive amount of new cases, she doesn't believe we need to shut down the state.
A lockdown was needed towards the beginning of the pandemic because health officials didn't know what we were dealing with at the time, but things are different now.
Marrazzo said there are tools available now that weren't available before, like Covid vaccines, treatments and knowing that preventative measures like masking and social distancing do actually work. She said it's because of those tools that we can avoid another shutdown like last year.
"I think the concept of a lockdown is frankly exhausting and scary and so demoralizing for people, because the lingering damage from the last lockdown is still tangible, particularly with young kids, families and schools," Marrazzo said. "I don't think anybody has an appetite for a total lockdown."
She believes that if enough people will embrace the tools available to them now, society can "avoid anything looking like a total lockdown."
Gov. Kay Ivey has been very vocal in the past about not shutting down the state again as Alabama faced the delta surge. WAAY 31 reached out to her office to find out whether she's considering a lockdown or even the return of the "safer at home" order because of omicron.
This story will be updated once she or her office responds.