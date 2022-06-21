UAB doctor weighs in: Should you get your child under 5 vaccinated?

Ilana Diener holds her son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a Moderna Covid-19 vaccine trial in Commack, N.Y. on Nov. 30, 2021. Parents hoping to get their youngest children vaccinated against COVID-19 have some encouraging news. Pfizer said Monday, May 23, 2022, that three doses of its vaccines offers strong protection to those under 5. That news comes a month after Moderna said it would ask regulators to OK its two shot regimen for the youngest kids.