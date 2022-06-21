UAB doctor weighs in: Should you get your child under 5 vaccinated?

Kids 6 months and older can now roll up their sleeves for a Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said shipments of the vaccine are expected to arrive Tuesday and Wednesday. Clinics will then begin administering vaccines towards the end of this week.
According to the University of Alabama in Birmingham, about 20 million children are 6 months to 5 years old and now eligible for the vaccine.
Dr. David Kimberlin, co-director of UAB and Children's of Alabama's Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, said now is the time for parents to get their young child vaccinated.
Although the risk is not as significant for young children, Kimberlin said too many children under the age of 5 have died from Covid-19 in the last two years.
"In these very youngest of children, COVID is either the the fourth or fifth most common cause of death for children and adolescents, 6 months of age and over in the U.S.," said Kimberlin.
When there's a new option available in keeping your child safe, "why run the risk?" he said.
"It's true that a young child is less likely than an old person — 80 years of age, for example — to have a bad outcome from COVID. That is true," said Kimberlin. "But 200 people, 200 children, 200 small caskets have been put into the ground from dying from COVID."
Kimberlin said infants and preschoolers should get the vaccine ahead of the school year.
The interval between the first dose and second dose is 21 to 28 days, depending on the brand of vaccine selected.
"if you think about that, eight weeks from now, you know, it is going to be August, and that's about the time when people go back to school," said Kimberlin.
The youngest age group has a significantly lower dosage of vaccine in comparison to the other eligible groups. Kimberlin said the vaccine is safe and effective for those 6 months and older.
Huntsville Hospital told WAAY 31 they do not know yet when they'll receive shipments of the vaccine for kids under the age of 5.