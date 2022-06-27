U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of former high school football coach

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a former Washington state high school football coach who lost his job after he would routinely pray at the 50 yard line after football games.
The Supreme Court was clear they said separation of church and state does not prevent employees from praying aloud on the job near students.
Joseph Kennedy says the Bremerton school district out in Washington violated his religious freedom when they told him he was not allowed to pray after football games.
In that 6-3 ruling by the Supreme Court, it was mentioned that Kennedy was protected by free speech and free exercise of religion clauses of the first amendment.
The Supreme Court also said because this coach had prayer both outside of the classroom and after the football games concluded, that he was not in any type of violation and he was not endorsing his religion on behalf of the school.
Local attorney Mark McDaniel believes this ruling, along with the recent gun laws and the overturn of Roe v Wade shows the supreme court is setting a new precedent.
"To me, it’s pretty obvious how the Supreme Court is going to be coming down on cases like that in the future. If I had to predict the future, then I would say that the courts are going to say that people have a right under the first amendment. Free-speech is right under the first amendment and the separation of church and state. If it’s a private thing that they are doing, if they are praying then that’s not going to be some thing that the government would be able to interfere with," said McDaniel.
Lower Federal Courts ruled that Kennedy’s conduct should not be protected by the first amendment since he routinely prayed in a public space, therefore acting as a public employee.
Kennedy says he never coerced any player, and any player who joined in prayer did so voluntarily.
Players joining coaches in prayer is something one local coach is used to.
Madison Academy’s Varsity Head Football Coach Bob Godsey spoke about this matter.
"My first thought obviously was geographical. Being here in the south, being in Alabama, I think things like that are viewed differently here in the Bible Belt as opposed to other places. So it was interesting," said Godsey.
Although Madison Academy is a private school - coach Godsey coached at public schools for 30 years.
He says it was a tradition for him to pray in the locker room before and after games with his team and in 30 years he’s never received a complaint from anyone about praying with his team.