U.S. Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision met with heartache by Huntsville pro-choice supporters

Friday's SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade was met with heartache from pro-choice advocates in North Alabama and promises to continue fighting to help women obtain safe abortions.
The advocates are mobilizing to figure out how they can help set up a network to get women to other states for abortions as Alabama moves to enforce an existing state law banning them.
"I would recommend people get the abortion pill while they still can. In the meantime, there are folks that are well-versed in that organizing that will create some sort of underground effort for helping women just like what we saw it with the Janes in Chicago. We will see it again," Huntsville Women's March organizer Katie Lorenze told WAAY 31 Friday.
Pro-choice supporters say they are not going anywhere and that there are efforts underway to make their voices heard, including going on strike if necessary.
"The groundwork for this decision was being laid back in the Reagan and Nixon administrations, when the so-called conservatives started flirting with the far-right religious zealots for votes, and they have managed — as was their goal — to completely remake the federal judiciary," Lorenze said. "Desperate people do desperate things, and they will take measures into their own hands, and we are talking about going back into the dark ages of the septic abortion wards. Just because abortion will be outlawed does not mean it will stop happening. It will just be less safe."
Alabama Democrats Chair Rep. Chris England issued a statement on the SCOTUS decison Friday.
“Because of laws passed by our Republican legislature, abortion services will likely be illegal in Alabama — a felony that could force doctors to face up to 99 years in prison for providing medical care to their patients, even in the case of rape. We need Democrats in Washington to act and pass laws that protect abortion access for all Americans. We need federal action now.”
