U.S. State Dept.: Russia hasn’t officially responded to questions about captured Alabama men

The United States has reached out to Russia about the capture of Americans in Ukraine, but the Kremlin has not officially responded.
That was revealed during a U.S. State Department briefing in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. It came as the answer to question about Americans – including two Alabama men – captured after they went to fight Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
State Department Spokesman Ned Price said the government is working hard to learn more about reports of Americans in the custody of either Russian or Russan-allied forces.
He said the State Department has no information other than what’s been reported in the media.
For Andy Huynh of Trinity and Alexander Drueke of Tuscaloosa, that information is that they last spoke to their families in early June and that Russian media last week released videos of them in custody. (Read more here)
Russian media said they are being held by Russian-allied troops in Ukraine.
Responding to reports that Russians have said Americans caught in Ukraine won’t be protected by the Geneva Conventions that safeguard prisoners, Price said the U.S. expects all those captured on the battlefield to be treated humanely and with respect.
He also reiterated the government’s official stance on Americans traveling to Ukraine to help their fight: Don’t do it, and if you’re there now, depart immediately.
Huynh and Drueke have been missing since about June 8. Read more about the work to find them and bring them home here.