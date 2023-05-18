U.S. Space & Rocket Center unveiling new Space Camp Operations Center

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is preparing to have its grand opening of a new state-of-the-art facility for Space Camp.
The rocket center will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Space Camp Operations Center at 10 a.m. Friday.
The facility will serve as a central location for Space Camp programs as well as provide a new home for U.S. Cyber Camp.
"We're excited to have this dedicated space," said Pat Ammons, senior director of public and media relations at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.
At the ceremony, guests will be able to walk through areas of the new building. There will be multiple classrooms and an auditorium for the public to see - giving guests the best experience.
The ceremony is free and members of the community are encouraged to attend.
Guests can RSVP to this event here.