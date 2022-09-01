U.S. Space & Rocket Center to host massive watch party for Saturday's historic Artemis I launch

NASA is making final preparations for the launch of Artemis I, and over at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, final preparations for another massive launch watch party are underway, too.
If this sounds like something you've heard before, that's likely because the center planned to host a party Monday, on Artemis' previous launch date.
RELATED: 'It's a disappointment': Big crowd at U.S. Space & Rocket Center hoped for Artemis I launch
Now the launch and the party are set for Saturday. The watch party will be hosted in the Davidson Center of Space Exploration under the nation’s original moon rocket, the Saturn V.
Doors will open at noon, with the launch window beginning at 1:17 p.m., the launch window ending at 3:17 p.m. and the party ending at 3:30 p.m. The event is expected to draw thousands of people, as more than 2,000 of the 3,000 complimentary tickets already claimed.
Officials told WAAY 31 last week that they are excited to welcome everyone to the center.
"We have been doing a lot of launch parties, but this is the king launch party to be hosting, and we are very excited. It is a community that is pouring their love into this rocket," said Katie Anderson, senior director of museum operations.
NASA will make its grand return to the moon with the agency’s most powerful launch vehicle to date, the Space Launch System. The U.S. Space & Rocket Center will stream NASA’s official live broadcast on a 34.5-foot screen and have additional screens set up around the museum.
Parking may be hard to come by, so people attending are asked to carpool and be patient with staff. Calhoun Community College has offered its Huntsville campus for overflow parking.
It’s the first flight of the space agency's new SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft. It also marks the beginning of a series of missions that will return Americans to the moon and eventually bring them to Mars.
Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville is the center for development, engineering and management of the missions and hardware that make space travel possible.
This is a free event, but be sure to reserve your complementary party pass HERE.
WAAY 31 will be on the ground in Florida to bring you complete coverage of the historic launch, along with a special report, "The Next Giant Leap," on the Artemis missions.