U.S. Space & Rocket Center prepares for massive watch party for historic Artemis I launch Monday

NASA is making final preparations for the launch of Artemis I on Monday and over at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville final preparations for a massive launch watch party are underway too.
The watch party will be hosted in the Davidson Center of Space Exploration under the nation’s original Moon rocket, the Saturn V. The event is expected to draw thousands of people with events beginning August 29 at 6:30 a.m.
NASA will make its grand return to the Moon with the agency’s most powerful launch vehicle to date, the Space Launch System. Officials with the Rocket Center said they are excited to welcome the more than three thousand people who have already secured a free ticket to the event Monday.
"We have been doing a lot of launch parties but this is the king launch party to be hosting and we are very excited. It is a community that is pouring their love into this rocket," senior director of museum operations Katie Anderson said.
The Rocket Center will stream NASA’s official live broadcast on a 34.5-foot-screen, and have additional screens set up around the museum Monday. Parking may be hard to come by Monday so people attending are asked to carpool and be patient with staff. The launch window is set from 7:33 a.m. to 9:33 a.m.
It’s the first flight of the space agency's new SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft. It also marks the beginning of a series of missions to return Americans to the Moon and eventually travel to Mars.
Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville is the center for development, engineering and management of the missions and hardware that make space travel possible.
