U.S. Space & Rocket Center cuts ribbon on new Space Camp Operations Center

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center's Space Camp is blasting off into new heights with a new operations center.
Governor Kay Ivey, USSRC leaders, and Space Camp alum helped cut the ribbon Friday morning on the new facility sponsored by Boeing.
"When innovation and discovery is being discussed, I always find myself back here in the Rocket City," Governor Ivey said.
This new building will serve as the hub of Space Camp programs including the Cyber Camp. It has 10 classrooms, two collaboration zones, a cyber mission control and one of North Alabama's largest auditoriums.
The project started back in 2017 when the Governor issued a multi-million dollar grant to the center. Then COVID-19 hit.
The pandemic paused all plans. When Dr. Kimberly Robinson took over as the Executive Director of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center two years ago, she made it a goal to bring back the project.
She went directly to state leaders including the governor to try and revive construction plans.
"The Governor, they worked with me, along with the Alabama legislature to extend those funds which was not easy to do and they extended them to give us another chance to get this building built," Robinson said.
The 40,000 square foot facility cost about $20 Million. Half of the funds came from the Governor's office. The other half was from private donors and other grants.
During Friday's ribbon cutting ceremony, Boeing leaders announced another partnership with the center. It plans to launch "Blast" or Building Leaders with Adaptive Skills for Tomorrow.
It is a three-day free leadership camp for local high school students. The students must apply and be awarded the scholarship for the camp.
"We figured out ways to make sure that people have the same opportunities that might not otherwise have had," Ziad Ojakli with Boeing said. "It's something we're looking forward to, it's called Blast & we're looking forward to its liftoff."
More than 30 students will be chosen to take part in it this upcoming fall. Then another camp will be underway in the spring of 2024.