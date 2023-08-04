U.S. Space & Rocket Center breaks ground on new Rocket Park

Big changes are underway at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center here in Huntsville as they hosted a groundbreaking for a new Rocket Park Thursday.
The official NASA visitor center for the Marshall Space Flight Center is renovating its Rocket Park.
For decades, one of the most popular sites has been Rocket Park. Now, with private funding, the popular site will have a new look.
The center has begun restoration work on five of the rockets that have been a fixture at the museum.
The U.S. Army Redstone, the Jupiter, Jupiter C and Mercury Redstone rockets were transported to Cosmos Aerospace in Cullman for repairs and restoration.
During this next phase following the groundbreaking, the restored rockets will be remounted. According to Pat Ammons with the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, the renewed Rocket Park will also include a new amphitheater for educational experiences and community events, and greener, guest-friendly spaces.
"I think this is very, very important for the history of this community and what the space program, rocket technology, what all of that has meant to this community,” said Madison County Commission Chairman Mac McCutcheon. “We have been a partnership in this community working together with all of our programs. And when we look at this and we're able to share this with the next generation, it helps them and educates them on where we came from."
Major funding for the new Rocket Park was provided by a Space Camp parent from California.
With this renovation, the Rocket Park can continue to proudly announce the presence of Rocket City.