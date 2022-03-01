U.S. Space Command leader wants final decision on Trump's Huntsville headquarters move

The Commander of the U.S. Space Command on Tuesday said he needs a final decision and guidance about the upcoming Space Command headquarters' move to Huntsville.
Right now, that decision is under review by the Department of Defense
Office of Inspector General and the Government Accountability Office, following calls from Colorado lawmakers that the relocation was based on political motives.
Testifying in front of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, Gen. James Dickinson, commander of the U.S. Space Command, said he still needs clarity so he can bring the new military branch up to full capacity.
"I am looking forward to the results and conclusions of both the DODIG and GAO audit that is ongoing. Those two assessments, I'm confident they will be done soon, and I look forward to that final basing decision whatever it may be," Dickinson told House committee members.
U.S. Space Command is currently headquartered at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs.
U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper from Colorado released a statement after Trump said he singlehandedly made the decision to move the U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama during a rally in Cullman last year.
“Former President Trump has admitted what we already knew: That he made a strictly political decision to move Space Command and completely disregarded both critical national security and budgetary considerations," Hickenlooper wrote. "This is exactly why we’ve called for a review and reconsideration of the decision. We look forward to the Air Force doing just that — looking at what is best for our national security — and making sure Space Command is located where it belongs, in Colorado Springs."
Dickinson said he expects the findings from the audit and review will be released soon.
"We need to do that sooner rather than later," Dickinson said.
If the relocation goes forward as recommended by the Trump administration, the command would move to Huntsville by 2026.
