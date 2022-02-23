U.S. Space and Rocket Center hosts job fair

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center held a job fair Wednesday to fill positions in its food services department.
The fair ran from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and featuring part-time openings in the Center's cafeteria and at banquets. Jobs required no experience and included paid time off among the employee benefits.
Chris Maynard, manager for talent acquisition at the Center, said they are in a "rebuilding phase." He encouraged anyone looking for a job to explore the opportunity to grow with them.
“Now is a great time to get your foot in the door if you really want to grow with a company, because we love to promote from within," said Maynard. “We’ve got ways we can make things work, and I think that’s what’s key now with giving people jobs: meeting people where they are and offering what works for them.”
While the job fair may have focused on part-time jobs and food services, there are full-time positions and positions in other departments. Click here to see what's available and begin the application process.
Potential employees are required to pass a background check and a drug screening.