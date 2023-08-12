U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville accused of not owning property in Alabama

A Washington Post article is shedding light on a possible new controversy surrounding U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville.
Reporting showed that the senator recently sold his remaining property in both Macon and Tallapoosa Counties, before buying a condo in Florida.
A trip to Sen. Tuberville's campaign website said he lives in Auburn with his wife Suzanne.
However this report stated that Tuberville's campaign finance records show he instead lives primarily at a multi-million dollar home in Florida.
Other current and former U.S. Senators, like Hillary Clinton (D-NY) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) have also been criticized for not residing in their home states while serving.
The U.S. Constitution states that while a U.S. Senator does have to live in their home state, they only have to when they are elected as senator in the first place.
Alabama law requires you to live in the state for 7 years to run for governor, but only 1 day to run for U.S. Senate.