Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM
CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville accused of not owning property in Alabama

  Updated
  • 0
Tommy Tuberville

MGN.

Washington Post article is shedding light on a possible new controversy surrounding U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville. 

Reporting showed that the senator recently sold his remaining property in both Macon and Tallapoosa Counties, before buying a condo in Florida. 

A trip to Sen. Tuberville's campaign website said he lives in Auburn with his wife Suzanne. 

However this report stated that Tuberville's campaign finance records show he instead lives primarily at a multi-million dollar home in Florida. 

Other current and former U.S. Senators, like Hillary Clinton (D-NY) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) have also been criticized for not residing in their home states while serving. 

The U.S. Constitution states that while a U.S. Senator does have to live in their home state, they only have to when they are elected as senator in the first place. 

Alabama law requires you to live in the state for 7 years to run for governor, but only 1 day to run for U.S. Senate. 

