U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby talks inflation, Space Command, FBI in Huntsville at 2022 Washington Update

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby gave his "Washington Update" Monday morning at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.
In one of his last trips to Huntsville as senator, Shelby stressed the importance of correcting inflation rates before things get worse.
"If we can get our supply chain moving right again in the world, that would help a lot," Shelby said. "Get people producing more, get more on gas, more goods, more services. (People) working harder, and I think it will work it out."
The senator praised the roots that the FBI has put down in the Rocket City. Shelby said new buildings for the FBI cover 2,200 acres, and Huntsville will soon have the second biggest FBI presence, behind Washington.
"They're hoping down the road they'll get 5,000 employees," Shelby said. "Scientists and engineers that will be doing cybersecurity, facial recognition, all the cutting-edge technology in law enforcement."
Huntsville is on the brink of welcoming Space Command to the Rocket City. Shelby hopes the deal is done soon.
"The Space Command decision to locate it here in Huntsville, I thought, was a wise one," Shelby said. "I thought the selection committee did it on merit. When they've gone back and looked on it, that's been reinforced so far. Politics does play a role here. We have to be alert that it's not here yet, but we hope it will come. Things are in place. The steps thus far are good."