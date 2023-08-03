 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible during
the overnight and morning hours on Friday. High atmospheric
moisture content will exist during this time, leading to a
risk for locally heavy rainfall. This threat will be
maximized across areas where multiple rounds of heavy
rainfall occur.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

U.S. Rep. Dale Strong promises probe into why Huntsville lost Space Command headquarters

  • Updated
  • 0
Space Command

Space Command 

Alabama Congressman Dale Strong is continuing his fight to relocate Space Command headquarters to Huntsville.

The freshman U.S. representative from Madison County wants to hear from military decision makers as to why the proposed move to Redstone Arsenal was changed.

Strong is adamant that President Biden’t decision to keep Space Command headquarters in Colorado is purely political because Huntsville was repeatedly named as the best choice to be the permanent site.

He said there will be investigations into the true motivations behind the decision.

Strong said Huntsville was the best location for the purpose of national security, and some of the military leadership were waiting to come up with excuses to keep it in Colorado.

"Redstone Arsenal and Huntsville, Alabama, would be better prepared for the days ahead,” Strong said.

“Colorado was selected as a temporary site. It was never intended to be the permanent site of U.S. Space Command. At no point was it ever expected to be the permanent location.

“We've also revealed that $50 million was spent on a temporary location. It's nine miles outside of a military base in Colorado. Zero force protection. I promise you this right here, at no point would that happen in Huntsville, Alabama, and it shouldn't happen in Colorado."

Strong blames Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall and commander of Space Command Gen. James Dickenson for the last minute changes.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com