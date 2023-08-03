U.S. Rep. Dale Strong promises probe into why Huntsville lost Space Command headquarters

Alabama Congressman Dale Strong is continuing his fight to relocate Space Command headquarters to Huntsville.
The freshman U.S. representative from Madison County wants to hear from military decision makers as to why the proposed move to Redstone Arsenal was changed.
Strong is adamant that President Biden’t decision to keep Space Command headquarters in Colorado is purely political because Huntsville was repeatedly named as the best choice to be the permanent site.
He said there will be investigations into the true motivations behind the decision.
Strong said Huntsville was the best location for the purpose of national security, and some of the military leadership were waiting to come up with excuses to keep it in Colorado.
"Redstone Arsenal and Huntsville, Alabama, would be better prepared for the days ahead,” Strong said.
“Colorado was selected as a temporary site. It was never intended to be the permanent site of U.S. Space Command. At no point was it ever expected to be the permanent location.
“We've also revealed that $50 million was spent on a temporary location. It's nine miles outside of a military base in Colorado. Zero force protection. I promise you this right here, at no point would that happen in Huntsville, Alabama, and it shouldn't happen in Colorado."
Strong blames Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall and commander of Space Command Gen. James Dickenson for the last minute changes.