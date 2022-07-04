U.S. Post Office to host job fairs in 3 North Alabama counties

The U.S. Post Office is looking for workers in North Alabama.
Hiring fairs are set for July 8 at multiple post offices in Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties.
Jobs are for mail carriers and support staff, with pay between $18 and $19 per hour.
Postal officials will be onsite to answer questions and help candidates apply from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the following locations:
- Athens Post Office, 110 Market St., Athens
- Decatur Post Office, 400 Well St. NE, Decatur
- Elkmont Post Office, 25540 Levie Davis Road, Elkmont
- Hartselle Post Office, 201 N. Cedar St., Hartselle
- Harvest Post Office, 9157 Wall Triana Highway, Harvest
- Madison Post Office, 56 Hughes Road, Madison
- Owens Cross Roads Post Office, 8396 U.S. 431, Owens Cross Roads
- Wynn Drive Post Office, 645 Wynn Drive NW, Huntsville