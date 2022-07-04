 Skip to main content
U.S. Post Office to host job fairs in 3 North Alabama counties

  • Updated
USPS

United States Postal Service (USPS) trucks are parked at a postal facility on August 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

The U.S. Post Office is looking for workers in North Alabama.

Hiring fairs are set for July 8 at multiple post offices in Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties.

Jobs are for mail carriers and support staff, with pay between $18 and $19 per hour.

Postal officials will be onsite to answer questions and help candidates apply from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Athens Post Office, 110 Market St., Athens
  • Decatur Post Office, 400 Well St. NE, Decatur
  • Elkmont Post Office, 25540 Levie Davis Road, Elkmont
  • Hartselle Post Office, 201 N. Cedar St., Hartselle
  • Harvest Post Office, 9157 Wall Triana Highway, Harvest
  • Madison Post Office, 56 Hughes Road, Madison
  • Owens Cross Roads Post Office, 8396 U.S. 431, Owens Cross Roads
  • Wynn Drive Post Office, 645 Wynn Drive NW, Huntsville

