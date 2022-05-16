U.S. News & World Report: Huntsville the best place to live in America

There’s nowhere better in all of America to live than Huntsville.
That’s according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Places to Live report, released late Monday.
The Rocket City jumped from No. 3 in last year’s ranking, knocking Boulder, Colorado, from the top.
Huntsville, also Alabama’s largest city, made the move based in part on “strong housing affordability and high quality of life,” according to the report. See more of the data the earned Huntsville the top spot HERE.
Huntsville came in at No. 3 on the Most Affordable Places list.
“Much of the shakeup we see at the top of this year’s ranking is a result of changing preferences,” said Devon Thorsby, real estate editor at U.S. News, said in a news release.
“People moving across the country today are putting more emphasis on affordability and quality of life than on the job market, which in many ways takes a back seat as remote work options have become more standard.”
Three other Alabama cities made the list of the Top 150: Birmingham at No. 71, Montgomery at No. 125 and Mobile at No. 130.
The Top 10 Best Places to Live are:
1. Huntsville, AL
2. Colorado Springs, CO
3. Green Bay, WI
4. Boulder, CO
5. San Jose, CA
6. Raleigh & Durham, NC
7. Fayetteville, AR
8. Portland, ME
9. Sarasota, FL
10. San Francisco, CA
The No. 150 ranking went to San Juan, Puerto Rico.
According to the release, U.S. News determined the 2022-2023 Best Places to Live based on methodology that factored in the job market, value, quality of life, desirability and net migration ratings. They were determined in part using a public survey of thousands of individuals throughout the U.S. to find out what qualities they consider important in a place to live. The methodology also factors in data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, Sharecare, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. News rankings of the Best High Schools and Best Hospitals.