U.S. News & World Report: Huntsville no longer the best place to live in America

It was a short reign at the top for the Rocket City.
After coming in at No. 1 last year, Huntsville has fallen to No. 2, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-2024 Best Places to Live report. This is still an improvement from two years ago, when Huntsville was No. 3.
The new No. 1 is Green Bay, Wisconsin. That city was No. 3 in last year’s rankings.
U.S. News & World Report Real Estate Editor Devon Thorsby said this of Huntsville’s one-spot drop:
"Huntsville saw its scores for desirability and quality of life improve this year, but slight drops in affordability and its job market were the biggest causes of losing the top spot in the Best Places to Live rankings to Green Bay, Wisconsin,” he said.
“Of course, that doesn’t mean Huntsville performs poorly in either of those categories – it’s the fourth most affordable place to live out of the 150 metro areas ranked, and is No. 9 for its job market.
“This year we incorporated how the cost of goods and services compare to other metro areas into our affordability score with housing costs, which led to a very slight drop for Huntsville’s score.
“For the job market, the average annual salary doesn’t appear to be rising quite as fast as some other parts of the country, but still has a rock-bottom average annual salary."
Mayor Tommy Battle said he takes pride in this achievement.
“Huntsville is proud to once again join this impressive listing of dynamic cities,” Mayor Battle said. “Whether we’re #2, #1 or #15, we’ll continue our focus on sustainable growth and maintaining the exceptional quality of life that our residents deserve.”
Three other Alabama cities made the Top 150: Birmingham fell from No. 71 last year to No. 80 this year; Montgomery jumped to No. 94 after coming in at No. 125 last year; and Mobile hit No. 115, up from last year’s No. 130.
See more of the data that earned Huntsville the No. 2 spot HERE.
The Top 10 Best Places to Live are:
1. Green Bay, Wisconsin
2. Huntsville, Alabama
3. Raleigh & Durham, North Carolina
4. Boulder, Colorado
5. Sarasota, Florida
6. Naples, Florida
7. Portland, Maine
8. Charlotte, North Carolina
9. Colorado Springs, Colorado
10. Fayetteville, Arkansas
See the full list HERE
U.S. News & World Report says its Best Places to Live rankings “are designed to help readers make the most informed decision when choosing where to settle down. The rankings include the 150 most populated metro areas in the country. To craft the methodology, U.S. News asked thousands of people to tell us what factors are important to them when choosing a place to live. Based on this survey, we categorized the data into four indexes: Quality of Life Index (36%); Value Index (23%); Job Market Index (19%); and Desirability Index (22%). Data is sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Sharecare, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, National Weather Service and U.S. News' internal resources.”