 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

U.S. News & World Report: Huntsville named best place to live for families in America

  • Updated
  • 0

The Rocket City is on top when it comes to picking a place to raise a family. 

Sitting proudly at No. 1, Huntsville has been named the best place for families to live in America, according to U.S. News & World Report's 2023-2024 Best Places to Live for Families in the U.S. report.

U.S. News & World Report says Huntsville's median annual salary is $61,140, which is above the national average of $58,260. In addition, the report says residents spend just 19.62 percent of the median annual household income on the cost of living.

The Top 10 Best Places to Live for Families are:

1. Huntsville, Alabama

2. San Jose, California

3. Green Bay, Wisconsin

4. Fayetteville, Arkansas

5. Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota

6. Des Moines, Iowa

7. Albany, New York

8. Grand Rapids, Michigan

9. Fort Wayne, Indiana

10. Lincoln, Nebraska

See U.S. News & World Report's full list HERE.

According to U.S. News & World Report, these rankings were determined by starting with their Best Places to Live in the U.S. rankings for 2023-2024 and then equally weighted affordability, quality of life, and the job market. Scores take into consideration the cost of living and average annual salary, along with the quality of high school education, average commute time, crime rate, the area’s overall well-being, and access to top-notch health care, the report says. 

Although Huntsville fell to No. 2 for overall best places to live this year, it is the best choice for families looking to relocate. 

Huntsville

Image from the City of Huntsville, Alabama - Government Facebook page

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you