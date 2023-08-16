U.S. News & World Report: Huntsville named best place to live for families in America

The Rocket City is on top when it comes to picking a place to raise a family.
Sitting proudly at No. 1, Huntsville has been named the best place for families to live in America, according to U.S. News & World Report's 2023-2024 Best Places to Live for Families in the U.S. report.
U.S. News & World Report says Huntsville's median annual salary is $61,140, which is above the national average of $58,260. In addition, the report says residents spend just 19.62 percent of the median annual household income on the cost of living.
The Top 10 Best Places to Live for Families are:
1. Huntsville, Alabama
2. San Jose, California
3. Green Bay, Wisconsin
4. Fayetteville, Arkansas
5. Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota
6. Des Moines, Iowa
7. Albany, New York
8. Grand Rapids, Michigan
9. Fort Wayne, Indiana
10. Lincoln, Nebraska
See U.S. News & World Report's full list HERE.
According to U.S. News & World Report, these rankings were determined by starting with their Best Places to Live in the U.S. rankings for 2023-2024 and then equally weighted affordability, quality of life, and the job market. Scores take into consideration the cost of living and average annual salary, along with the quality of high school education, average commute time, crime rate, the area’s overall well-being, and access to top-notch health care, the report says.
Although Huntsville fell to No. 2 for overall best places to live this year, it is the best choice for families looking to relocate.