U.S. Marshals release Wanted posters on Lauderdale County fugitives Casey White, Vicky White

The U.S. Marshals Service has released official “Wanted” posters for Vicky White and Casey Cole White.
Vicky White was assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center when she disappeared Friday with Casey Cole White, an inmate accused of capital murder.
In the weeks leading up to the disappearance, Vicky White sold her home, told coworkers she was retiring and mentioned plans of going to the beach. On April 29, she told them she would be transporting Casey White alone to the courthouse.
Hours later, they were both reported missing. The transport vehicle was found later the same day in Florence, but Casey White and Vicky White haven't been seen since the morning they left the jail.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the two have a “special relationship.”
Casey White is now wanted for escape. Vicky White is now wanted for aiding his escape.