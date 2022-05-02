 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

U.S. Marshals release Wanted posters on Lauderdale County fugitives Casey White, Vicky White

  • Updated
  • 0
Casey White and Vicky White

Casey White and Vicky White

The U.S. Marshals Service has released official “Wanted” posters for Vicky White and Casey Cole White.

Vicky White was assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center when she disappeared Friday with Casey Cole White, an inmate accused of capital murder.

In the weeks leading up to the disappearance, Vicky White sold her home, told coworkers she was retiring and mentioned plans of going to the beach. On April 29, she told them she would be transporting Casey White alone to the courthouse.

Hours later, they were both reported missing. The transport vehicle was found later the same day in Florence, but Casey White and Vicky White haven't been seen since the morning they left the jail.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the two have a “special relationship.”

Casey White is now wanted for escape. Vicky White is now wanted for aiding his escape.

U.S. Marshals Wanted Poster Casey Cole White

Casey Cole White is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for escaping the Lauderdale County Detention Center. His criminal history includes charges of homicide, robbery and more. Up to $10,000 has been offered as reward for information that leads to his recapture.
U.S. Marshals Wanted Poster Vicky White

Vicky Sue White is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for aiding in the escape of Casey Cole White. Up to $5,000 in reward is being offered for information leading to her capture.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you