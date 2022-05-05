U.S. Marshals release photos of Casey White's tattoos, different hairstyles for Vicky White

With photos being shared across the internet and thousands on the lookout for escaped inmate Casey Cole White and disgraced communications supervisor Vicky White, any descriptive detail could be the key to their capture.

To that end, the U.S. Marshals Service has released updated descriptions of the two subjects, including photos of Casey White's tattoos and Vicky White with a different hair color.

Casey White's tattoos appear on his chest, upper back and arms. On the right side of his chest, he has a crest that includes the letters "SB" and the "SS" thunderbolts. On the left side of his chest is a larger tattoo with red ink, a name on a banner and more text above the image.

His upper arms feature dogs, more "SS" thunderbolts and skulls, alongside flames. On his upper back, Casey White has the outline of a dog with a chain attached to its collar. The chain continues behind a Confederate flag with the words "Southern" and "Pride" written in cursive above and below the flag.

U.S. Marshals say some of the tattoos are affiliated with the Alabama-based white supremacist prison gang, Southern Brotherhood.

Vicky White with hair shaded darker The U.S. Marshals Service has taken an image of Vicky White and altered it to show what she would look like with darker hair and a different h…

U.S. Marshals have also issued photos of Vicky White to show what she might look like with dark hair.

They also showed what it might look long or short.

The latest release follows previous photos to show the differences in their heights. Casey White is 6 feet, 9 inches tall; Vicky White is 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Vicky White Casey White height comparison The U.S. Marshals Service released this image Wednesday to provide citizens with a better idea of how the heights of inmate Casey Cole White a…

They are considered armed and dangerous. If you see them, call 911 or your local law enforcement agency immediately.

