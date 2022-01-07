U.S. Marshals raid Madison County home looking for fugitive on the run

There were tense moments in Madison County on Friday morning as U.S. Marshals and the Madison County SWAT team took down a wanted fugitive from justice.
WAAY 31 cameras were the only ones there as federal agents negotiated with the man they were hunting. Norman Fischer was later identified by law enforcement as the fugitive at the center of Friday's operation. Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said Fischer barricaded himself inside a home on Byrd Drive and refused to come outside.
Federal agents requested the county SWAT team respond to the scene.
Fischer has a lengthy criminal record in Alabama, according to court documents WAAY 31 reviewed. Agents had a federal warrant out for Fischer for failing to appear in court. He was originally charged with a gun-related felony charge and faces nearly 20 years in prison.
Neighbors took cover as agents surrounded the trailer.
“I love it. Get them off the streets," neighbor Pennie Gates told WAAY 31 at the scene. "We got kids in this neighborhood, and we don’t want our kids riding bikes by this house.”
After launching chemical agents into the home, Fisher and another man inside gave up peacefully. The other man also had warrants for his arrest, so both men were taken to jail.
“Everybody goes home safe," Turner said. "We took a bad guy off the streets. Hopefully, he will do his time, and his community will be rid of that subject doing bad in their neighborhood."
It’s unclear if Fisher will face additional charges following Friday's standoff.