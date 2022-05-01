U.S. Marshals offer $10,000 for information on missing Lauderdale County jail worker, murder suspect

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture suspected murderer Casey Cole White and corrections worker Vicky White.
Both have been missing since leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Friday morning. (Read more here, here and here)
U.S. Marshals has taken over the search for the two, the service announced Sunday.
Casey White, 38, was charged with two counts of capital murder in September 2020 in the stabbing of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway.
He was already serving time for a 2015 crime spree that involved home invasion, carjacking, and a police chase.
Casey White confessed to the murder and was awaiting trial at the Lauderdale County Jail when he disappeared. He is 6’9” tall, weighs about 260 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White is missing in the line of duty. White is the Assistant Director of Corrections. A Blue alert for Vicky White’s disappearance has been issued.
“Casey White is believed to be a serious threat to the corrections officer and the public,” said U.S. Marshal Marty Keely.
Anyone with information on Casey White’s location or Vicky White’s disappearance is urged to contact law enforcement. You can call the USMS Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102. Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Tip App.
“Do not attempt to apprehend this fugitive,” said Keely.
White’s escape is still under investigation.
The U.S. Marshals-led Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is a multi-agency task force in the North District of Alabama with offices in Huntsville, AL.
Its membership is composed of Deputy U.S. Marshals, Huntsville Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Probation and Parole, and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.
The USMS Major Case Fugitive Program prioritizes the investigation and apprehension of high-profile offenders who are considered to be some of the country’s most dangerous fugitives. These offenders tend to be career criminals with histories of violence or whose instant offense(s) pose a significant threat to public safety.