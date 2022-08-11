U.S. Marshals join search for suspect in Lincoln County shooting that injured 2 children, 1 adult

The search for a suspect who shot at a vehicle filled with people in Tennessee before possibly fleeing to Alabama has now gotten the attention of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Chief Deputy Joyce McConnell of the Lincoln County (Tenn.) Sheriff's Office said U.S. Marshals were called to help find 42-year-old Brodrick DeWayne Fearn. McConnell said Fearn has also been entered into the National Crime Information Center database, allowing law enforcement agencies across the country to help as well.
The sheriff's office believes Fearn may have fled to Madison County, as he has ties to Huntsville.
He's wanted in connection to a shooting Tuesday night in Taft, Tennessee. The sheriff's office said it received a 911 call from a group in a car who said they had been shot at in the 900 block of Ardmore Highway.
The driver met first responders in a convenience store parking lot about 7 miles from where the shooting took place. Inside the car, deputies and emergency medical personnel found three injured passengers, including two children.
One of the children, a 13-year-old girl, was taken to Erlinger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in critical condition. Her current condition is unknown.
McConnell said the sheriff's office has received some leads but are welcoming more. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 931-433-9821 or the Lincoln County Area Crimestoppers at 931-433-STOP.
Tips can be left anonymously. Up to $1,000 is being offered as reward.