U.S. Marshals investigate truck found in Indiana, possibly linked to Casey White, Vicky White escape

U.S. Marshals and law enforcement in Evansville, Indiana, are working to determine if a vehicle discovered there is part of the Casey White and Vicky White search.
They believe it is connected to the escape of Casey White and Vicky White, and that it may be a vehicle reported stolen from the area in Tennessee where the Ford Edge they left Florence in was found, according to a law enforcement official in Evansville and the U.S. Marshals Service.
U.S. Marshals investigators were notified Sunday night that a 2006 Ford F-150 had been discovered at Weinbach Car Wash in the 2000 block of South Weinbach Avenue in Evansville. Surveillance footage from the car wash also appears to show Casey White, but that has not been confirmed. See it for yourself HERE
Sheriff Dave Wedding of the Vanderburgh County, Indiana, Sheriff’s Office told ABC News the vehicle was abandoned "on or around May 3." He said it does not have Indiana license plates, and the Sheriff's Office said that there is currently no evidence to suggest that the vehicle was stolen. If purchased, Wedding believes it may have been bought out of state.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals are looking into surveillance video from the car wash.
Evansville is about 175 miles north of Williamson County, Tennessee. That's where authorities found Casey White and Vicky White's first getaway vehicle Thursday in a tow lot about two hours north of Florence, where the fugitive investigation began April 29.
Law enforcement sources in Indiana told WAAY 31 the vehicle there was reported stolen after the Edge was found abandoned in Tennessee on April 29, just hours after Casey White and Vicky White left the Lauderdale County Detention Center. But the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Monday that no vehicles had been reported stolen from the area.
