U.S. Marshals identify vehicle driven by Casey White and Vicky White; reveal Vicky White aliases

[Note: WAAY temporarily unpublished this story at the request of Lauderdale County Sheriff's Rick Singleton after he expressed concerns about it being released by another law enforcement agency. Singleton later told us to go back to sharing the information.]
The U.S. Marshals Service has identified the vehicle possibly being driven by Casey White and Vicky White.
Marshals said the two were last seen Friday in Rogersville in a gold/copper Ford Edge with an Alabama license plate.
It has a VIN of 2FMDK39C67BA32790.
Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, and Casey White, a suspected murderer, have been missing since disappearing together Friday.
Vicky White told jail officials she was taking Casey White for a mental health evaluation when she took him from the jail. That’s now been found to be untrue.
Friday was set to be Vicky White's last day at the detention center, and she had told coworkers she was planning to go to the beach.
Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for the capture of Casey White and $5,000 for finding Vicky White.
On the alert notice for the vehicle, Marshals reveal Vicky White has two aliases: April Davis and Renee Marie Maxwell.
Casey White has a warrant for escape, and Vicky White has a warrant for helping in that escape.
Read more here