U.S. Marshals: Dealership employees did not help Casey White, Vicky White avoid capture

As the search for missing former corrections officer Vicky White and inmate Casey White continues, the U.S. Marshals Service says some social media users have accused a Florence dealership of aiding the pair's escape.
However, that's not the case, according to investigators.
The U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement Wednesday that "internet sleuths" used information that was accidentally released to social media to track down the Florence car dealer who sold Vicky White an orange 2007 Ford Edge.
Investigators believe that vehicle was later used by Vicky White and Casey White to escape, and it might be the vehicle they are traveling in now.
Some Facebook users accused the dealership and its owners of helping the pair avoid law enforcement, but the U.S. Marshals Service said that's not the case.
Instead, the agency said, the business owners "have been very helpful," and no one at the dealership is a suspect in this case.
Vicky White and Casey White have been missing since Friday, April 29, when she lied and told coworkers she would be transporting him alone to the Lauderdale County Courthouse.
Read more about the search for their current whereabouts here.