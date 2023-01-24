 Skip to main content
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in fatal Huntsville shooting

Newson Road scene

Huntsville Police respond to a crime scene near the intersection of Newson Road and Thomas Road on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

 By Nicole Zedeck

Huntsville Police have arrested a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man on Jan. 13. 

Police said Anfernee Bradley, 24, shot Joshua Turney, 33, in the 3900 block of Newson Road. Turney was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day.

Investigators believe the shooting was drug-related. U.S. Marshals with the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Bradley about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

He is being booked into the Madison County Jail on one count of murder. 

Police continue to investigate the case.

