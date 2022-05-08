U.S. Marshal: Casey White, Vicky White could be relying on criminals for help staying free

It has been more than a week since former corrections supervisor Vicky White and capital murder suspect Casey White left the Lauderdale County detention center together.
Chad Hunt, commander with the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, says with the vehicle being found in Williamson County Tennessee, it has given them a more specific area to focus on in trying to find Casey White and Vicky White.
"Even though we are seven days after the fact of the vehicle being dumped, we have that foundation, we have that springboard starting point," said Hunt.
Before the vacant vehicle was located, Hunt says the were looking in every direction.
"Now we have that direction and so all of our resources are there until we have another direction to pursue," he said.
Casey White and Vicky White had already crossed state lines and abandoned the vehicle before anyone noticed last Friday. They've now been on the run for nine days.
"This is the long game right. They have to look over their shoulder every single day. Time is definitely in favor of the investigators. But I can tell you right now, we have not stopped working this case since last Friday," said Hunt.
Investigators say they won't stop until they're found.
As the active manhunt continues, Hunt emphasizes both Casey and Vicky have nothing to lose.
He says he isn't ruling out the possibility of Vicky potentially getting help from some familiar faces.
"She treated these inmates above par if you will. They had a lot of respect for her. Some of the things that we have to account and sit back and look at is 17 years' worth of contact with other inmates that are potentially out now. Is that another avenue that she’s exploiting? That’s something that we have to look at and we are looking at," said Hunt.
Hunt says no matter how small you may think tips are, they will help in capturing Casey and Vicky.