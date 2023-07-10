U.S Marine Corps now without leader due to ongoing hold by Sen. Tommy Tuberville

We're hearing from Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville regarding his block on senior military nominations as he protests a pentagon abortion policy.
Senator Tuberville's block means a lapse in command for the U.S. Marine Corps.
The service is now operating without a senate-confirmed leader for the first time in 164 years.
As of Monday, General David Berger stepped down from the position he filled for four years as commandant of the Marine Corps.
Senator Tuberville's move is facing a lot of criticism with some saying the military needs to be left out of politics.
"I've told them all along where we stood," Senator Tuberville said. "I'm gonna stay with it. I'm not changing my mind. I've had zero conversation with the white house, 10 minutes with sec def, and you know, hopefully, we get more conversation in the future, but I'm not changing my mind."
For now General Eric Smith will step in as acting Commandant.
He's President Joe Biden's pick to be the new Marines' Service Chief.
It can't be official until Senator Tuberville's hold is lifted.
"I believe that the Marine Corps is in good hands now with General Smith, but if Chairman Reed and the Democrats are so concerned, let's vote," Senator Tuberville said. "That's all I keep asking for. Let's vote on these nominees."
Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh says hundreds of well-qualified military leaders are now being held up by Senator Tuberville.
She says the longer the hold remains, the greater risks that develop.