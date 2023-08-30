 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

U.S. Government Accountability Office agrees to investigate Space Command headquarters decision

  • Updated
  • 0
Space Command

Space Command 

The U.S. Government Accountability Office agreed to look into the decision surrounding Space Command headquarters.

This development came after Alabama Congressman Mike Rogers and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall asked for a federal investigation.

Some state leaders reacted to the GAO’s decision.

“When all is said and done, Space Command headquarters will be on Redstone Arsenal,” said Sen. Katie Britt.

“Biden is not going to get away with this. We will continue to demand transparency into the politically-motivated decision to move the Space Command from Huntsville,” said Marshall.

The GAO says it will issue a report on its findings, but there is no timeline at the moment.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you