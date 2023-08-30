U.S. Government Accountability Office agrees to investigate Space Command headquarters decision

The U.S. Government Accountability Office agreed to look into the decision surrounding Space Command headquarters.
This development came after Alabama Congressman Mike Rogers and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall asked for a federal investigation.
Some state leaders reacted to the GAO’s decision.
“When all is said and done, Space Command headquarters will be on Redstone Arsenal,” said Sen. Katie Britt.
“Biden is not going to get away with this. We will continue to demand transparency into the politically-motivated decision to move the Space Command from Huntsville,” said Marshall.
The GAO says it will issue a report on its findings, but there is no timeline at the moment.