U.S. Coast Guard gives more details on boat that sank in Florence, spilled diesel in Tennessee River

The U.S. Coast Guard has provided more information on the tugboat that sank in Florence over the weekend.
Please see the U.S. Coast Guard's news release from Monday below:
The Coast Guard and partner agencies continue to respond Monday to a discharge of diesel fuel from a partially sunken tugboat near Florence, Alabama.
Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley received notification at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday from RMB Marine Services reporting a sunken tugboat in the Port of Florence, adjacent to mile marker 257 on the Tennessee River.
Pollution responders from Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Nashville have been deployed to assess the situation on scene.
The deployed hard boom is currently containing most of the fuel, which is being recovered via a vacuum truck and drum skimmer.
The maximum potential for spill is 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel.
RMB Marine Services is currently working with E3 Solutions, an Oil Spill Removal Organization (OSRO) to clean up the discharged product. An estimated 200 feet of hard boom was deployed Sunday to contain the product in the water. Over 350 additional feet of boom was deployed Monday to act as a secondary barrier.
There have been no reports of injuries or wildlife impact.
The Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the incident.
