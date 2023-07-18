 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect Tuesday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Tuesday,
July 18.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

U.S. Coast Guard gives more details on boat that sank in Florence, spilled diesel in Tennessee River

  • Updated
  • 0
U.S. Coast Guard

Image from the U.S. Coast Guard Heartland Facebook page

The U.S. Coast Guard has provided more information on the tugboat that sank in Florence over the weekend.

Please see the U.S. Coast Guard's news release from Monday below:

The Coast Guard and partner agencies continue to respond Monday to a discharge of diesel fuel from a partially sunken tugboat near Florence, Alabama.

Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley received notification at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday from RMB Marine Services reporting a sunken tugboat in the Port of Florence, adjacent to mile marker 257 on the Tennessee River.

Pollution responders from Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Nashville have been deployed to assess the situation on scene.

The deployed hard boom is currently containing most of the fuel, which is being recovered via a vacuum truck and drum skimmer.

The maximum potential for spill is 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel.

RMB Marine Services is currently working with E3 Solutions, an Oil Spill Removal Organization (OSRO) to clean up the discharged product. An estimated 200 feet of hard boom was deployed Sunday to contain the product in the water. Over 350 additional feet of boom was deployed Monday to act as a secondary barrier.

There have been no reports of injuries or wildlife impact.

The Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the incident.

PREVIOUS: Sunken tugboat spills nearly 5,000 gallons of diesel in Tennessee River in Florence

PREVIOUS: Florence Police: Boat sank releasing thousands of gallons of fuel into the Tennessee River

