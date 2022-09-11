U.S. Army Veteran recalls 9/11

A day that forever changed our nation. On this day 21 years ago, the September 11th terrorist attacks forever changed our nation.
A U.S. Army Veteran recalls where he was on that tragic day.
"It was just an incredibly terrifying experience," said David Long, who was on active duty stationed in Germany on that unforgettable day.
"My sergeant had the cell phone with him and we got a call in the middle of the night and we had heard that the Pentagon had been hit and we were in disbelief, absolute disbelief," he said.
After receiving information from the Hungarian army, Long says while they were out training, they located a TV and couldn’t believe what they were seeing.
"We saw the planes crashing into the towers," said Long.
He says after traveling through numerous countries with a police escort to return back to their home-base, the mission eventually started in Afghanistan.
"It’s just fresh in my memory. Even thinking back now, it’s been quite a long time. It just chokes me up to even think about it," said Long.
It’s a tragic day has had an impact on so many people throughout our country.
21 years later, we continue to commemorate and honor those that not only lost their lives but also fight for our freedom.
"It’s all about remembrance. You don’t have to do something special but just take some time out of your day to think about those who passed in the attacks and those who sacrificed themselves going overseas trying to keep us safe," said Long.