U.S. Army Space & Missile Defense Command keeping Santa Claus safe

Santa Claus is gearing up for his big night! In Huntsville, the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command is tracking Santa's every move to make sure he stays safe during his long travel night.
"That's our simulated track for Santa, so we can make sure we track him," explained LTG. Daniel Karbler as he pointed to various high-tech tracking systems.
He said it is all hands on deck at the space and missile defense command.
"We have to have our crews certified and highly trained," said LTG. Karbler.
A team of 14 is putting their training to action and making sure Christmas goes off without a hitch.
"Families all over should feel safe and secure knowing not only do we do our missile defense mission to keep everybody safe 24/7, 365. But we're making sure that Santa stays safe as well," said LTG. Karbler.
For the rest of the year, space and missile defense command tests homeland missile defense missions and keeps our nation's capital safe. But on December 24th and 25th? "They'll do everything from communicating up to NORAD, talking to Santa Claus directly to make sure that he's flying to the right houses where kids have been nice and not naughty," explained LTG. Karbler.
How does the high-tech equipment keep track of Santa's sleigh as it travels faster than lightning all around the globe? LTG. Karbler said, "Overhead satellites pickup the infrared signal off of Rudolph's nose because it gives off a lot of heat, so we're able to track Rudolph."
It is a big task for our army command, but their year-round training makes them more than prepared to keep the Christmas magic alive.
"This is a little tongue and cheek, but we know we have soldiers from space and missile defense command who are on call 24/7, 365 to make sure that we stay ready and keep America protected," said LTG. Karbler.
To track Santa's exact whereabouts using the official NORAD Santa tracker, click here.