U.S. 431 improvement project in Albertville to continue into summer; periodic lane closures expected

Periodic lane closures are expected through spring and into the summer as crews work to improve a portion of U.S. 431 in Albertville, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
The project focuses on the intersection of U.S. 431 and Edmondson Street, and was set to begin Monday, ALDOT said. The nearly $1-million project is funded through the Rebuild Alabama Act with matching funds from the City of Albertville.
ALDOT said Wiregrass Construction will build a 200-foot right-turn lane on Edmondson Street at U.S. 431, as well as extend and widen the existing right-turn lane on U.S. 431 approaching Edmondson Street. The project also includes signal and lighting improvements, according to ALDOT.
As a result, motorists can expect the right southbound lane on U.S. 431, southbound right-turn lane on U.S. 431 and the northbound lane of Edmondson Street to be closed periodically.