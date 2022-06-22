U.S. 31 resurfacing project to begin soon in Limestone County

A nearly 4-mile road project in Limestone County is set to begin either Friday or Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
ALDOT said signs for the project are being installed this week to alert drivers. The project will include resurfacing 3.7 miles of U.S. 31, from U.S. 72 in Athens to Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road/Alabama 304 in Tanner.
Drivers should expect single-lane closures during the day while work is underway.
ALDOT said the project should be completed later this summer.
A second project for the summer will focus on resurfacing 4.8 miles of U.S. 31, from Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road/Alabama 304 to Thomas L. Hammons Road near Pryor Field Regional Airport. A specific start date for this project has yet to be determined, ALDOT said.
The total cost of the two projects is about $4.8 million.