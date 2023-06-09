 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect Saturday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Saturday,
June 10.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Tyrell Spencer Day honors teen whose death at Huntsville gym may save other athletes

  • Updated
  • 0
Tyrell Spencer

June 9th is now proclaimed as Tyrell Spencer Day.

This weekend, there will be a series of events this weekend in honor of Spencer.

It's is a very emotional and tough day for Dionne Mack, Spencer's mother.

June 9 is not only the first Tyrell Spencer Day, but also it's her son's birthday.

Spencer was just 18 when he collapsed and died of cardiac arrest while playing basketball at the Richard Showers Center back in 2010.

She says after he collapsed, AED machine was here in the building but was not used on her son, for reasons unclear to her.

After years of not knowing his cause of death, his body was exhumed in February of this year. That's when it was revealed he died of cardiac arrest.

Mack has been working tirelessly to ensure no other parent has to endure the pain and trauma that comes with losing a child to cardiac arrest.

On May 23, Gov. Kay Ivey signed the Tyrell Spencer Act into law.

Part of the bill requires coaches relating to K-12 sports to undergo training and follow all health and safety guidelines relating to sudden cardiac arrest.

For the first time since he died 13 years ago, Mack is ready to publicly get out and honor her late son.

"This is the place that my son died in this very room. But in order for me to move forward, and in order for me to move forward helping people, I need to always think positive. So I will from now on look at this place, as the last place that he lived, the last place that he laughed, the last place that he smiled and enjoyed himself," said Mack.

Saturday morning, a health fair will be held at the Richard Showers Center as well. The American Heart Association will be there providing hands on CPR classes, health checks and plenty more.

