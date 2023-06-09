Tyrell Spencer Day honors teen whose death at Huntsville gym may save other athletes

June 9th is now proclaimed as Tyrell Spencer Day.
This weekend, there will be a series of events this weekend in honor of Spencer.
It's is a very emotional and tough day for Dionne Mack, Spencer's mother.
June 9 is not only the first Tyrell Spencer Day, but also it's her son's birthday.
Spencer was just 18 when he collapsed and died of cardiac arrest while playing basketball at the Richard Showers Center back in 2010.
She says after he collapsed, AED machine was here in the building but was not used on her son, for reasons unclear to her.
After years of not knowing his cause of death, his body was exhumed in February of this year. That's when it was revealed he died of cardiac arrest.
Mack has been working tirelessly to ensure no other parent has to endure the pain and trauma that comes with losing a child to cardiac arrest.
On May 23, Gov. Kay Ivey signed the Tyrell Spencer Act into law.
Part of the bill requires coaches relating to K-12 sports to undergo training and follow all health and safety guidelines relating to sudden cardiac arrest.
For the first time since he died 13 years ago, Mack is ready to publicly get out and honor her late son.
"This is the place that my son died in this very room. But in order for me to move forward, and in order for me to move forward helping people, I need to always think positive. So I will from now on look at this place, as the last place that he lived, the last place that he laughed, the last place that he smiled and enjoyed himself," said Mack.
Saturday morning, a health fair will be held at the Richard Showers Center as well. The American Heart Association will be there providing hands on CPR classes, health checks and plenty more.