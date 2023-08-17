Typical August heat returns to North Alabama

A cold front is set to push through North Alabama tonight, but you probably won't notice. Dry air will prevent it from producing any showers or storms. Look for mostly clear skies with lows in the mid-60s.
Temperatures will begin to climb a bit on Friday with highs in the upper 80s, but the humidity won't be brutal for August standards. Saturday highs will be similar in the upper 80s to near 90.
The heat really starts to build on Sunday with forecast highs in the low to mid-90s and heat index values near 100. Highs are expected to remain in the mid-90s next Monday through Thursday. Heat index values as high as 105 can be expected during this stretch. Conditions are likely to remain dry until the end of next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: SW/N 2-5 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind: N 4-8 MPH.