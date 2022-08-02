Tyler Mann, Academy Sports donate $6,000 in shoes to HEALS, local students

Academy Sports + Outdoors and Tyler Mann Injury Law joined forces Tuesday to ensure children head back to school with the footwear they need.
Mann contributed $3,000, which Academy Sports matched, to buy shoes to donate to HEALS Inc.
HEALS works with the Huntsville City and Madison County school systems to provide accessible, quality, school-based, primary health care for children.
HEALS will distribute the $6,000 in shoes to children in need around the community.
WAAY is the media partner for 2022 Stars Dancing for HEALS fundraiser. WAAY 31 Morning Anchor Megan Reyna will emcee the Dec. 1 event. Learn more about that here.
Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com