 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tyler Mann, Academy Sports donate $6,000 in shoes to HEALS, local students

  • Updated
  • 0

Academy Sports + Outdoors and Tyler Mann Injury Law joined forces Tuesday to ensure children head back to school with the footwear they need.

Mann contributed $3,000, which Academy Sports matched, to buy shoes to donate to HEALS Inc.

HEALS works with the Huntsville City and Madison County school systems to provide accessible, quality, school-based, primary health care for children.

HEALS will distribute the $6,000 in shoes to children in need around the community.

WAAY is the media partner for 2022 Stars Dancing for HEALS fundraiser. WAAY 31 Morning Anchor Megan Reyna will emcee the Dec. 1 event. Learn more about that here.

Academy Sports + Outdoors and Tyler Mann Injury Law buy shoes for HEALS Inc3.jpg

Academy Sports + Outdoors and Tyler Mann Injury Law buy shoes for HEALS Inc. (Image courtesy of Academy Sports + Outdoors)
Academy Sports + Outdoors and Tyler Mann Injury Law buy shoes for HEALS Inc.jpg

Academy Sports + Outdoors and Tyler Mann Injury Law buy shoes for HEALS Inc. (Image courtesy of Academy Sports + Outdoors)
Academy Sports + Outdoors and Tyler Mann Injury Law buy shoes for HEALS Inc2.jpg

Academy Sports + Outdoors and Tyler Mann Injury Law buy shoes for HEALS Inc. (Image courtesy of Academy Sports + Outdoors)
Academy Sports + Outdoors and Tyler Mann Injury Law buy shoes for HEALS Inc4.jpg

Academy Sports + Outdoors and Tyler Mann Injury Law buy shoes for HEALS Inc. (Image courtesy of Academy Sports + Outdoors)
Academy Sports + Outdoors and Tyler Mann Injury Law buy shoes for HEALS Inc5.jpg

Academy Sports + Outdoors and Tyler Mann Injury Law buy shoes for HEALS Inc. (Image courtesy of Academy Sports + Outdoors)

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you