Two teens arrested in connection to deadly Huntsville shooting

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to impact the Tennessee Valley tomorrow...

A strengthening winter storm will move eastward across the Tennessee
Valley this weekend, bringing widespread moderate to locally heavy
rainfall to the region from late this afternoon through early Sunday
morning. As cold air wraps around this system, rain will initially
begin to mix with snow around sunrise across northwest Alabama, with
this transition zone expected to shift southeastward through the late
morning hours. Although precipitation will end quickly from
southwest-to-northeast during the afternoon hours, the final hours
should occur entirely as light snow or snow flurries.

Snowfall accumulations ranging from a trace up to one inch are
possible for much of northwest and north central Alabama. Higher
accumulations of snow are expected across northeast Alabama and
southern Middle Tennessee, where a Winter Storm Watch is in effect.

This snowfall forecast remains uncertain and is likely to undergo
further revision in future forecast updates. Please keep checking for
updated information this weekend. Due to the likelihood for cold
temperatures in the wake of the departing system, any snow on the
ground will linger into Monday and could cause hazardous driving
conditions Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CST SATURDAY TO 8 AM CST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained east to northeasterly winds of 20-25 MPH with
gusts of 30-35 MPH expected. Both sustained winds and gusts will
be higher in elevated terrain.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CST Saturday through 8 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles, especially those
traveling on north-south oriented roads, will be susceptible to
impacts from the strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Two teens arrested in connection to deadly Huntsville shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

Huntsville Police arrest two teens for the deadly shooting on Tuxedo Drive
FATAL SHOOTING WEB IMAGE.jpg

Huntsville Police arrested two teens in connection to a deadly shooting off Tuxedo Drive Thursday.

A 17-year-old child is facing capital murder and assault charges. 19-year-old Darion Nelson is also charged with felony murder. They are both in the Madison County Jail.

Huntsville Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Montell Wilson. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

31-year-old Michael Sykes was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is still in critical condition.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

