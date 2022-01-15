Two teens arrested in connection to deadly Huntsville shooting

Huntsville Police arrested two teens in connection to a deadly shooting off Tuxedo Drive Thursday.

A 17-year-old child is facing capital murder and assault charges. 19-year-old Darion Nelson is also charged with felony murder. They are both in the Madison County Jail.

Huntsville Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Montell Wilson. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

31-year-old Michael Sykes was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is still in critical condition.