Two teens arrested in connection to deadly Huntsville shooting

...Winter Storm to impact the Tennessee Valley tomorrow...
A strengthening winter storm will move eastward across the Tennessee
Valley this weekend, bringing widespread moderate to locally heavy
rainfall to the region from late this afternoon through early Sunday
morning. As cold air wraps around this system, rain will initially
begin to mix with snow around sunrise across northwest Alabama, with
this transition zone expected to shift southeastward through the late
morning hours. Although precipitation will end quickly from
southwest-to-northeast during the afternoon hours, the final hours
should occur entirely as light snow or snow flurries.
Snowfall accumulations ranging from a trace up to one inch are
possible for much of northwest and north central Alabama. Higher
accumulations of snow are expected across northeast Alabama and
southern Middle Tennessee, where a Winter Storm Watch is in effect.
This snowfall forecast remains uncertain and is likely to undergo
further revision in future forecast updates. Please keep checking for
updated information this weekend. Due to the likelihood for cold
temperatures in the wake of the departing system, any snow on the
ground will linger into Monday and could cause hazardous driving
conditions Sunday night into early Monday morning.