Two teens arrested for Huntsville shooting

SECOND UPDATE: Two teenagers were arrested in connection to the shooting. Both are being charged as adults with assault. They are being booked in the Madison County Jail. Huntsville Police expect more arrests.
UPDATE: According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Kirkland Drive and Bridge Road around 4:15 p.m.
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
From earlier:
Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services has confirmed that one person was transported to Huntsville Hospital following a shooting.
The shooting took place at 3101 Kirkland Circle NW in Huntsville.
