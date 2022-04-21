Two Sparkman football players sign their National Letters of Intent

Harvest, AL. (WAAY) - Two Sparkman football players held a signing day Thursday at the Sparkman High School Auditorium.
Jase Bradley and Demetrius Matthews both signed to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level.
Jase Bradley signed to continue playing defensive end at Hampden Sydney College in Farmville, Virginia.
The senior said that Hampden Sydney felt like home.
"I have other offers from other schools, I love other schools but just the love that Hampden Sydney showed, it was a lot of love from the very beginning, coach Talbert, all the players, they were constantly hitting me up, constantly texting me. It just felt like the right place to be felt like home."
Demetrius Matthews signed to continue playing offensive tackle at Georgia Christian College. A dream that he says he's had for nearly his whole life.
"I've been waiting for this my whole life ten plus years its a dream come true."