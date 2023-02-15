Two rounds of severe weather possible today and tomorrow

Stay weather aware over the next two days. Multiple rounds of strong to severe storms are expected today and Thursday.
Spotty showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage later this afternoon as a warm front lifts northward. The greater concern for severe weather today and tonight is across Tennessee and northern Mississippi. However, any strong storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.
Showers and storms continue tonight, especially for areas along the Tennessee state line. Minor flooding is possible Thursday morning should we see repeated heavier rounds of rain over the same areas.
A line of strong to severe storms will then race across the region Thursday afternoon and evening. Damaging wind is the main threat, but tornadoes are also possible with these storms. The current timeframe for Thursday's severe weather threat is noon and 8 PM. Heavy rain will continue well into the evening, which may lead to additional flooding concerns.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms mainly during the afternoon. Highs near 70. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: S 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Thunderstorms likely, some strong. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: SE 20-25 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH.