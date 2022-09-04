Two people rescued from flood waters at Guntersville State Park

Two people were rescued during a flash flood event at Guntersville State Park on Sunday.
Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail says a male and female were swept away by flood waters and went through a culvert.
Nail says Sgt. Steve Gunn with the Hanceville Police Department and an unidentified man pulled them from the creek.
They were both taken to the hospital and are expected to recover, Neil said.
"The City of Hanceville is proud of the actions of Sgt. Gunn and the other unidentified man, no doubt saving lives today," Neil said.