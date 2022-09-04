 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall ranging from 1 to 5 inches has fallen
over the last 24 hours. Additional rounds of heavy rainfall
are forecast tonight into Monday. Heavy rainfall will lead to
additional flooding and exacerbate any ongoing flooding
issues.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Two people rescued from flood waters at Guntersville State Park

Lake Guntersville State Park-Alabama

Two people were rescued during a flash flood event at Guntersville State Park on Sunday.

Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail says a male and female were swept away by flood waters and went through a culvert.

Nail says Sgt. Steve Gunn with the Hanceville Police Department and an unidentified man pulled them from the creek.

They were both taken to the hospital and are expected to recover, Neil said.

"The City of Hanceville is proud of the actions of Sgt. Gunn and the other unidentified man, no doubt saving lives today," Neil said.

