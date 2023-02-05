Two people jailed on drug charges following Decatur traffic stop

Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop over traffic violations in Decatur.
The Decatur Police Department says it happened Friday in the 1200 block of 21st Ave. SW.
Decatur Police say the driver 38-year-old Jeremy Orr Chatmon, of Hartselle, and his passenger 31-year-old Cheyenne Rich, of Huntsville, were found with marijuana and a trafficking amount of methamphetamine.
Chatmon also had an active felony warrant and a suspended Alabama driver’s license.
The Decatur Police Department’s VICE/Narcotics Unit assisted on the traffic stop, due to the amount of drugs that were found.
Chatmon and Rich were both arrested and taken to the Morgan County Jail.
While Chatmon was being searched inside the jail, he was found to be in possession of a trafficking amount of fentanyl laced narcotics that was hidden on him.
Chatmon is charged with two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs, promoting prison contraband 2nd, possession of a forged instrument (grand jury warrant), unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd, driving with a suspended and improper lane change.
A Morgan County Circuit Court Judge issued a bond of $500,000 for each trafficking count. Chatmon is being held in lieu of a $1,028,400 bond.
Rich is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd. A Morgan County Circuit Court Judge issued a bond of $15,000 for the trafficking charge. Rich is being held in lieu of a $15,300 bond.