Two people injured in shooting at Decatur event center

Two people were injured in a shooting in Decatur on Saturday night.
The Decatur Police Department says officers responded to All Creations on Wolverine Drive SE for a shooting.
Officers located a male and female with gunshot wounds.
The female was transported to Huntsville Hospital and the male was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers on scene observed two men fighting.
Both were arrested and charged with charges unrelated to the shooting.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined a shot was fired after people started a fight inside the event space, police say.
The investigation is ongoing.
More information will be released as it becomes available, police say.