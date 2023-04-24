Two pen pals turned forever friends meet up in Decatur

Two women who first spoke more than 50 years ago were able to see each other in person on Monday for the first time in years.
The meet up was at Olive Garden in Decatur.
A good friend is irreplaceable no matter the distance!
Especially one that has been around for more than five decades.
Christine Jackson and Ann Sprott met in 1957.
They were both Girl Scouts in the Brownie program.
"We just kind of clicked," Christine Jackson said.
Jackson says she and Sprott are a lot alike.
They became pen pals and started writing letters to each other.
Jackson is from Moulton, and Sprott is from Scotland.
"We wrote letters it took six weeks for a letter to arrive and six weeks for it to come back," Jackson said.
That was the start of a lifelong friendship!
As time goes on they adapt and have found other ways to communicate more effectively.
They've never lost contact.
"It just kept going," Sprott said. "It was special."
The two were joined by other members of the Brownie program at Olive Garden.
"Getting older, so we'll just make the most of this one and see where we go from here," Sprott said.
This probably comes as no surprise, but Sprott and Jackson say they plan to stay in contact forever.