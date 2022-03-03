 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two pedestrians hit, one killed in Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0
fatal crash web
Pedestrian killed Huntsville 3-3-22
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed and another injured Thursday night in Huntsville.
 
A spokesperson with HPD told WAAY 31, the accident happened on Governors Drive at First Street, a few blocks west of Memorial Pkwy. 
 
Don Webster, with HEMSI said the call came in at 8:18 p.m.
 
One person died. The second victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. 
 
Police said the driver remained on scene. 
 
So far, no names have been released.
 
Stay with WAAY 31 for further updates on this developing story.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you