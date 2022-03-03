Two pedestrians hit, one killed in Huntsville

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed and another injured Thursday night in Huntsville.
A spokesperson with HPD told WAAY 31, the accident happened on Governors Drive at First Street, a few blocks west of Memorial Pkwy.
Don Webster, with HEMSI said the call came in at 8:18 p.m.Police said the driver remained on scene.
One person died. The second victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
So far, no names have been released.
Stay with WAAY 31 for further updates on this developing story.